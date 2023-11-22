Abeiku Santana gives a breakdown of how Sammy Kay was arrested and denied bail

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Radio personality with Despite Media, Abeiku Santana has detailed how Sammy Kay was arrested by the police.



On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) announced in a statement that it had arrested the celebrity blogger and handed him over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly publishing sexually explicit material and unlawfully using images of CSA officials.



In the said statement sighted by GhanaWeb, reference was made to “a publication on some social media platforms, containing sexually explicit material and unlawful use of the images of Cyber Security Authority (CSA) officials by Samuel Dortey Kumah, owner of Sammykaymedia.”



Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, Abeiku Santana provided details on Sammy Kay's arrest. He shared the account as narrated by the celebrity blogger who also works as a producer with Despite Media when he visited him at the police headquarters upon hearing the news of his arrest.



According to Abeiku Santana, Sammy Kay was arrested on Wednesday but the statement announcing his arrest was released on Thursday.



The host of Okay FM drivetime show, however, mentioned that Sammy Kay did not spend more than forty-eight hours in prison.



“I got to know he was at the police headquarters so I went there,” said Abeiku Santana. “He was arrested on Wednesday but the release was issued on Thursday. I went to the cyber security unit of the police and he was there."



“Sammy Kay was contacted by the National Communications Authority, according to him. They invited him. In fact, they first called his attention to the publication he had done that the picture he had posted was wrong (misrepresentation). And I think that was what prompted him to delete his post and apologise,” Abeiku added.



“He honoured the invitation. I think he went with his wife. They interrogated him and later handed him over to the police. The police then brought him to the police headquarters because the cyber security had reported Sammy Kay to the police earlier so they initiated the process to get Sammy Kay arrested by the police. When he got to the police station, they seized his phones so he couldn’t contact any family member, according to him.”



Abeiku continued: “When I got there, he had called his lawyer, Tweneboah Kodua. We wanted to secure a bail for him but we could not succeed because of a number of issues. So, they prepared the document docket and the lawyer was requesting for a plea bargain which is lawful.”



Speaking on Sammy Kay’s offence, Abeiku Santana said: “Sammy Kay posted a picture of a person who was allegedly in a sex, nude video. But I saw an apology on Sammy Kay’s timeline and it was about misrepresentation of somebody. The picture of the person he posted, that it was a misrepresentation of the first person which he might have deleted, the person wore a T-shirt that had cyber security inscriptions.”



He recalled Sammy Kay’s first post saying the blogger shared the picture and wrote: “Is this the man who is trending in the viral video?”



What exactly did Sammy Kay circulate?



While the statement did not explicitly describe the images Sammy Kay shared, checks on his social media platforms revealed that the blogger had issued an apology which was accompanied by a photo of a gentleman in a white T-shirt with the inscription: "National Cyber Security Awareness Programme."



His apology shared on November 15, 2023, at 9.42 am read: "Upon further investigations, we found out this picture above is not the same person in the video circulating yesterday on Twitter.



"We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the post we initially made and we deeply regret our actions in pairing this picture with Abena Korkor’s picture."



The Abena Korkor factor



On Wednesday, November 15, a sexually explicit video emerged online. In the said video which went viral on Twitter, a man was seen naked masturbating. At the top right corner of the same video was an unidentified woman who was equally masturbating sending the indication the two who were away from each other were having phone sex.



Some tweeps, without evidence, alleged that the video was released by Abena Korkor, citing a threat she issued after her bedroom video emerged online earlier. Abena had threatened to release adult videos of two persons she accused of leaking her video.



A Plus shoots down claims



Amidst the controversy and widespread condemnation directed at the individual featured in a video and the 'associated photograph,' musician, satirist, and politician Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) vehemently refuted the assertion that the two individuals were one and the same.



"I don't know if he has undergone cosmetic surgery recently because the person in the viral video and my friend are two totally different people," his post read.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







BB