Abeiku Santana eulogises Kofi Amoabeng

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace broadcaster, Abeiku Santana, has expressed his admiration for Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng in a heartfelt birthday message on social media.



In a post Abeiku shared on Instagram, he described Kofi Amoabeng as "eccentrically distinctive" and said that his character was like a sword, making life tasty.



Santana went on to express his gratitude to Amoabeng, saying that he had taught him a lot in life, from leadership and friendship to networking and more.



“I have met several wonderful people in my life but this man is eccentrically distinctive. His character is like a sword. He makes life tasty.



“Happy birthday to you Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng @kofi_amoabeng_ You’ve taught me a lot in life; leadership, friendship, networking and many more,” he said.



He then wished Amoabeng God's blessings, long life, and wisdom on the occasion of his 71st birthday, and encouraged him to continue being a great leader.



The message, which was posted on Santana's social media accounts, was accompanied by the hashtag #keepwalking and a toast emoji, signaling his admiration and appreciation for Amoabeng's leadership and contributions to society.



“On the occasion of your 71st birthday, I wish you God’s blessings, long life and wisdom. Above all, continue to be a great leader! #Keep walking. From Abeiku Santana,” he added.



Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng is a renowned Ghanaian businessman and entrepreneur, who was best known as the founder of UT Bank and UT Holdings.



He has received numerous awards for his contributions to business and social development and is widely respected for his leadership and philanthropic work.





ADA/BB