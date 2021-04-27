Abeiku Santana enrols in UGBS for another master's degree

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Pat Godwin, Contributor

Broadcaster Abeiku Santana has enrolled for another Master's degree at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).



The development, which was made public this week, comes four years after he chalked a Master's in Tourism Management from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).



At UGBS, Santana, born Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, will read a one year MA in Marketing Strategy, which he expects will bolster his credentials and advance his corporate contribution to the country.



Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, also known as Abeiku Santana, is a multiple-award-winning Chartered media practitioner with a distinguished career spanning over two decades and achievements in many other fields of endeavour.



His career in media took off in 1997 with Radio Z in Koforidua. He moved on to occupy the post of Deputy Programs Manager, Sales and Marketing Supervisor between 1999 and 2001 at Radio Mercury and Ashh FM respectively.



Between 2002 and 2010, he was Head of Music Programs and Events Promotion Coordinator at Multimedia Broadcasting Group, Adom fm division after which he joined Despite Media Group, juggling the roles of host of the Drivetime Radio Show on Okay FM and Entertainment Presenter on UTV successfully.



As the Managing Director of Kaya Tours Ghana Limited & Kaya Management Services, Abeiku Santana was recently adjudged among the Top 100 Travel & Tourism professionals in Africa and listed as one of Africa’s Top 100 Personalities.



He was inducted into the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Hall of Fame in 2008. Santana is a member of the International Association of Travel and Tourism Professionals (SKAL) and has served as Tourism Ambassador for Ghana, Communications Manager of Local Enterprise and Skills Development from 2010 to 2015, promoting African integration through Travel and Tourism Trade.



His Skills of expert ranges from Marketing Communications, Media Relations, Team work, Market Research, Brand Management, Tourism Destination Management, Digital and Social Media Marketing.



He also provides consultancy services to individuals, startups and corporations.



He has won several awards in recognition of his industry. They include Radio and Television Programme (RTP) Award for Radio Program of the Year and Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year, (2019-2020) and TV Male Entertainment Show of the Year (2018-2019, 2016), Ghana Internet Awards USA Best TV Male Personality (2019), Young Entrepreneur Award for Male Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year, Event Male MC of the Year (Ghana Event Awards 2019), The Mfantseman Heroes Award (2015), M.I.C.E Africa 2018 Company of the Year (Kaya Tours), and EMY Africa Special Recognition Award for Tourism Promotion and Marketing (2020, Kaya Tours).



Abeiku Santana holds a Masters Degree in Tourism Management from University of Cape Coast, a Post Graduate in Public Administration from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Associate in Legal Studies and Litigation from New York Paralegal School, an Advanced Certificate in Public Relations and Advertising from Ghana Institute of Journalism and is a Chartered Media Professional from Global Academy of Finance and Management in Colorado, USA. He also serves as a visiting lecturer to the Africa University College of Communications (AUCC), Pentecost University College, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana among other institutions.



Abeiku Santana is a relentless Broadcast Journalist who won’t stop until he finds a solution to a problem.



Abeiku Santana’s career focus is to become a Global Expert Consultant in Media, Marketing, Tourism and Hospitality.