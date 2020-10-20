Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Abeiku Santana celebrates 10 years of working with Despite Media

Radio presenter Abeiku Santana

Ace radio presenter Abeiku Santana is full of gratitude having worked with Okay FM, a subsidiary of Despite Media Group for a decade.



In a social media post, the drive time host thanked owners and managers "Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernerst Ofori Sarpong & Dr. Fadda Dickson for the working opportunity".



He also acknowledged some individuals who have contributed to his success story and the growth of the radio station. They included his late personal assistant Fennec Okyere; first producer Akosua Danquah; first DJ Yellowman, DJ Orgly, DJ Fletch, Eugene Osafo Nkansah, Kevin Aggrey, DJ Toyorr, Paa Solo, Godfred, Mawusi Woka, Ohene Nana Kwame Amo, Kwabena Marfo, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, Akosua Ago Aboagye, Halifax Ansah Addo, and VIm Lady Afia Pokua.



Touting the importance of the media, Abeiku said: "The power of radio is not that it speaks to millions, but that it speaks intimately and privately to each one of those millions. Television gives everyone an image, but radio gives birth to a million images in a million brains.



"A world without television is a blind world. A world without a telephone is a dumb world but Radio, which was a much better medium than television will ever be, was easy and pleasant to listen to."

