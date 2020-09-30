Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Abeiku Santana and his wife surprised on their 7th wedding anniversary

play videoAbeiku Santana and wife during their wedding

Ace Broadcaster, Gilbert Aggrey aka Abeiku Santana and his wife, Genevieve celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary yesterday September 28, 2020 and got a pleasant surprise.



The Okay FM Presenter and his wife were surprised during his “Ekwanso Dwo Dwo” drive time show on Okay FM.



The couple tried as much as they could to avoid any surprise on their special day but eventually got surprised together with a live saxophonist, food, drinks and ceremonial balloons.



Abeiku who had legendary Highlife Musician Pat Thomas as his guest on the show, expressed shock and gratitude as he took to the dance floor with his beautiful and shy wife and Pat Thomas performed some of his classic tunes for them and they shared passionate kisses.



Earlier in the day, the Okay FM drive time host shared some adorable wedding photos on instagram and wrote;



“Here is another year of being great together. I always knew we had something together. I have known you for 20yrs but it took 13 years for you to say “I do “



You have made me so happy every single day. Happy wedding anniversary to us my love. I still remember the crazy journey I took to Tarkwa around 11pm just to see you. I thank your Parents for the good Nurturing , Discipline, Christian values , the fear of God and love for mankind. I never dreamed Love could be this good. God bless you for loving me.



Happy Wedding Anniversary to us. Gilbert & Genevieve Aggrey.”





