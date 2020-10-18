Entertainment of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Aaron Adatsi and fiancée christen their baby boy

Aaron Adatsi and his fiancée, Eyram

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi and his fiancée Eyram have christened their baby boy, Aaron Adatsi Junior (Ronny Jr).



Before the christening of their baby, there was no announcement from the couple about the birth of their son.



The ceremony was attended by some prominent people in the Ghana Movie Industry, including Adjetey Anang, Prince David Osei and Ivan Quashigah (producer and director for Things We Do For Love and YOLO), who were all clad in white.



Aaron Adasti is popularly known for his role as Cyril in the TV series YOLO.



He has also starred in the movies; The Good Old Days: The Love of AA (2010), The Good Old Days: Papa Lasisi Good Bicycle (2011), HashTag (2018), Sidechic Gang (2018) and Aloevera (2020).



Below is a video of Aaron and his fiancée Eyram with their baby:





