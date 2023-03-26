AY reveals the genesis of feud with Basketmouth

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo, popular Nigerian comedian and actor, AY, has opened up about the root of his feud with colleague Basketmouth.



According to AY in a yabaleftonline.ng report, the feud started in 2006 when he stood in for Basketmouth at an event where he was supposed to be paid N30,000.



Basketmouth had multiple gigs on that same day and had asked AY to stand in for him.



However, when AY requested his payment after the event, Basketmouth claimed that the event host was not pleased with his job and had not paid him.



AY recounted how he had gone without food for two weeks and was starving when he asked Basketmouth for the payment owed to him.



However, Basketmouth refused to pay, and AY subsequently discovered that the payment had already been made.



AY then forwarded messages between the event host and Basketmouth, leading to a fight between the two parties.



AY clarified that he did not share the story to get back at Basketmouth, but rather because he was struggling to make ends meet at the time.



He also expressed gratitude to Basketmouth for the opportunity to stand in for him and gain more exposure in the industry.



