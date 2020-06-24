Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

AY Poyoo wins love in Hollywood, Michael Blackson, others react to his style

Just like we have seen Shatta Bandle, Ghana 2Pac, Mr Eventuray, Patapaa among others, Ghana has found a new Internet sensation in the person of AY Poyoo.



The 20-year-old is into music with a unique style which is fast going viral daily and now breaking borders beyond Ghana. AY Poyoo, who brags of being the face of Gh rap and a GOAT (greatest of all time) at that, has caught the attention of Ghanaian Hollywood actor Michael Blackson.



Michael, who doubles as a comedian first shared the remake video of AY Poyoo’s breakthrough video and song, ‘I’m The Goat’, with his face edited onto A.Y Poyoo’s body in the video, in which the young rappers rap about being the GOAT and was even bleating as part of his lyrics.



The video shared on his 4.6 million following Instagram attracted the attention and reaction from his colleague American celebrities, including some Hollywood actors, Hip Hop rappers and other socialites around the globe.



Michael later had Instagram live chat with AY Poyoo and that also saw the likes of Snoop Dogg also reacting to his style. Watch their live chat in the video below for what some people around the world have to say about the Ghanaian internet sensation.





