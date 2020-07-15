Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

AY Poyoo sets record as he becomes youngest Ghanaian artiste to hit 1 million YouTube views in just a month

Recent internet sensation, AY Poyoo, has set a record that even many top flight entertainers in Ghana and some parts of the world fail to attain as he has hit 1 million streams on YouTube.



The record that has been set by the Goat hitmaker was achieved in just a month – a feat which is worth applauding judging by the fact that AY Poyoo recently gained media attention.



Checks made on his YouTube channel by Zionfelix.net clearly attest to the fact that the comedian and musician is indeed in a league of his own.



AY Poyoo recently got under the spotlight and he has enjoyed a trend for a while now following massive shout outs he received from the likes of international comedian Michael Blackson and award-winning rapper Snopp Dogg.



AY Poyoo then went global after his recent video The Goat, went viral in many African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe.



Many entertainers and music lovers alike could not help but to keep watching the ‘Wash Out’ man as he did his thing is what appeared like a an animal market.



He recently reacted to the endorsement he received from Snopp Dogg in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix and indicated that he was very happy to have been noticed by the American star.



