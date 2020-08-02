Entertainment of Sunday, 2 August 2020

AY Poyoo dumped by girlfriend, Twitter reacts

Rapper/ Comedian AY Poyoo

New Ghana music sensation AY Poyoo says he is going through a rough time at the moment, revealing that his girlfriend has left him.



AY Poyoo who likes to refer to himself as ‘The GOAT’ took to Twitter on August 2, 2020 to express his disappointment after admitting that he has been unlucky in the ‘love game’.



“Bae just broke up with me. It has ended in goat tears,” AY tweeted.



His announcement attracted several comments from fans who were interested in finding out the reason for his girlfriend dumping him.



Not clear who is bae was, a tweep reacted to the post saying;



“She’s dating an ap)nkye apapo now”



“What happened Mr Goat? Just drink hot water and meelow” another said.



“Sorry, my brother at least you were not married” someone else commented.



Read the full reactions below





She’s dating an ap)nkye apapo now — Aboatoliwa (@NdewuraJakpa) August 2, 2020

Just drink hot water and meelow — 24°Hours°Of°Craziness. (@awholelottery01) August 2, 2020

What happened Mr Goat????? — Qolani Mashaba???????????????? (@qolani88) August 2, 2020

Srry my brother atleast you were not married pic.twitter.com/AGrWLc1RaA — uLOKISHI?????????? (@GoldentouchT) August 2, 2020

I heard they just killed a goat and just checking if u alright ???????????? @ay_poyoo — Fred Scott (@FredSco18262457) August 2, 2020

Break her bones ???????? — Qwabena_Faceoff (@Qwabena_FaceOff) August 2, 2020

