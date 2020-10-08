Entertainment of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: GH Base

AY Poyoo chases Davido for a verse in a song

Davido and AY Poyoo

Internet sensation, AY Poyoo, has pleaded with Nigerian superstar Davido to give him a verse that will propel his young career to greater heights.



AY Poyoo took to Twitter to drum home his request saying; “OBO @davido I need a 30 billion dollars verse on a song. You go do am or make I Washout?,” Poyoo tweeted at Davido.



However, some Twitter users are not happy with AY Poyoo for trying to get a big shark like Davido on a song considering the kind of songs he churns out and has subsequently called him out.



Reacting to the criticisms, AY Poyoo said he’s harnessing the huge potential of the internet to his advantage. “Be there and don’t make good use of the internet. “People are angry I tweeted at @davido to do a verse for me. So you want me to walk from Kwahu to Lagos or Abuja to ask him? Be there and don’t make good use of the internet!!!,” AY Poyoo replied to the critics.





