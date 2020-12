Entertainment of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: GH Base

AY Poyoo causes another craze on the internet with new single ‘Goatest’

play videoAY Poyoo out with a new song

Comic rapper AY Poyoo, also known as ‘The Goat’ has once again caused another craze with his latest music.



The rapper got fame through his first single, ‘Goat’ which was a social media sensation and attract the attention of a lot of stars including Snoop Dogg.



However, the rapper is out with another song which he did worse than his first song the Goat which caught people’s attention.



He calls this one the ‘Goatest’ and just as the name sounds, went extra crazy on this. The visuals of the song have started causing a real craze on the internet as many begin to react to it.



Watch video below









