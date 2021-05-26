AWEMA 21: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021
Source: Brand Trendz
The maiden edition of the African Wedding Makers Awards (AWEMA) is now done and dusted.
The elegant awards ceremony held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra, was the first time wedding makers were recognised for the various roles they play in organising successful ceremonies for the grooms and brides.
Speaking at the maiden edition of the awards show, Irene Nartey, Chief Executive of Reenart Multimedia, organizers of the event said she was delighted about making history with the awards being the first of its kind.
According to Irene Nartey, putting on this show has been very challenging but her team was poised in recognizing people who make weddings look beautiful.
"These persons receiving the awards play a crucial role in making a wedding event successful as their inactions could jeopardize the celebration. So we deem it necessary to encourage them so as to make weddings successful,'' she said.
She stressed that the awards scheme would in subsequent editions transcend the borders of Ghana as they target others from other African countries and create a network of opportunities.
The night also witnessed some exciting performances from one of Ghana's budding Afrobeats artistes, Camidoh who thrilled audiences with his craft.
Full list of winners:
Discovery MC of the Year
The MC DD
Awema DJ of the Year
DJ Ernie
Discovery DJ of the Year
DJ Natty Gh
MC of the Year
Adu Gyamfi
Best Catering Services
Zizuza Catering Services
Wedding Planner of the Year
White Chalk Planner
Photography of the Year
Photo Concept Ghana
Bridal Hairstylist of the Year
Dark Care
Event Florist of the Year
Konani Decor
Most Promising Security of the Year
Gold Max
Best Decor Designer of the Year
Richie's Decor
Set Lightning Designer of the Year
Light Up Gh
Cake Designer of the Year
Vicks Cakes
Ushering Company of the Year
Five Star Ushering Agency
Bridal Makeup Artiste
Reggie's Makeover
Ballon Designer of the Year
Decor Reign
Bridal Stylist of the Year
Cuzzy' Steel