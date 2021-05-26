You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 26Article 1271113

AWEMA 21: Full list of winners

Participants and winners of the African Wedding Makers Awards in a photo Participants and winners of the African Wedding Makers Awards in a photo

The maiden edition of the African Wedding Makers Awards (AWEMA) is now done and dusted.

The elegant awards ceremony held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra, was the first time wedding makers were recognised for the various roles they play in organising successful ceremonies for the grooms and brides.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the awards show, Irene Nartey, Chief Executive of Reenart Multimedia, organizers of the event said she was delighted about making history with the awards being the first of its kind.

According to Irene Nartey, putting on this show has been very challenging but her team was poised in recognizing people who make weddings look beautiful.

"These persons receiving the awards play a crucial role in making a wedding event successful as their inactions could jeopardize the celebration. So we deem it necessary to encourage them so as to make weddings successful,'' she said.

She stressed that the awards scheme would in subsequent editions transcend the borders of Ghana as they target others from other African countries and create a network of opportunities.

The night also witnessed some exciting performances from one of Ghana's budding Afrobeats artistes, Camidoh who thrilled audiences with his craft.

Full list of winners:

Discovery MC of the Year
The MC DD

Awema DJ of the Year
DJ Ernie

Discovery DJ of the Year
DJ Natty Gh

MC of the Year
Adu Gyamfi

Best Catering Services
Zizuza Catering Services

Wedding Planner of the Year
White Chalk Planner

Photography of the Year
Photo Concept Ghana

Bridal Hairstylist of the Year
Dark Care

Event Florist of the Year
Konani Decor

Most Promising Security of the Year
Gold Max

Best Decor Designer of the Year
Richie's Decor

Set Lightning Designer of the Year
Light Up Gh

Cake Designer of the Year
Vicks Cakes

Ushering Company of the Year
Five Star Ushering Agency

Bridal Makeup Artiste
Reggie's Makeover

Ballon Designer of the Year
Decor Reign

Bridal Stylist of the Year
Cuzzy' Steel



