AWEMA 21: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: Brand Trendz

The maiden edition of the African Wedding Makers Awards (AWEMA) is now done and dusted.



The elegant awards ceremony held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra, was the first time wedding makers were recognised for the various roles they play in organising successful ceremonies for the grooms and brides.



Speaking at the maiden edition of the awards show, Irene Nartey, Chief Executive of Reenart Multimedia, organizers of the event said she was delighted about making history with the awards being the first of its kind.



According to Irene Nartey, putting on this show has been very challenging but her team was poised in recognizing people who make weddings look beautiful.



"These persons receiving the awards play a crucial role in making a wedding event successful as their inactions could jeopardize the celebration. So we deem it necessary to encourage them so as to make weddings successful,'' she said.



She stressed that the awards scheme would in subsequent editions transcend the borders of Ghana as they target others from other African countries and create a network of opportunities.



The night also witnessed some exciting performances from one of Ghana's budding Afrobeats artistes, Camidoh who thrilled audiences with his craft.



Full list of winners:



Discovery MC of the Year

The MC DD



Awema DJ of the Year

DJ Ernie



Discovery DJ of the Year

DJ Natty Gh



MC of the Year

Adu Gyamfi



Best Catering Services

Zizuza Catering Services



Wedding Planner of the Year

White Chalk Planner



Photography of the Year

Photo Concept Ghana



Bridal Hairstylist of the Year

Dark Care



Event Florist of the Year

Konani Decor



Most Promising Security of the Year

Gold Max



Best Decor Designer of the Year

Richie's Decor



Set Lightning Designer of the Year

Light Up Gh



Cake Designer of the Year

Vicks Cakes



Ushering Company of the Year

Five Star Ushering Agency



Bridal Makeup Artiste

Reggie's Makeover



Ballon Designer of the Year

Decor Reign



Bridal Stylist of the Year

Cuzzy' Steel







