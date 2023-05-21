AMVCA 2023: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

The 9th edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held today, Saturday, May 20, 2023.



The prestigious event, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, celebrated talents in the film world across Africa.



Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor took home the Industry Merit Award for her admirable service to the industry.



Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo grabbed multiple awards in different categories.



Below is the list of winners:



Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) –



Best Actress in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina



Best Actor in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood



Best Actress in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God



Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal



Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four



Best Short Film

Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire



Best Online Social Content Creator

Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future



Best Original Telenovela

Mpali



Best Unscripted Original

King Bugar



Best Original Comedy Series

Njoro Wa Uba



Best Original Drama Series

Ricordi



Best Art Director

Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)



Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)



Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood



Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice



Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo



Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo



Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town



Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Sola Dada – Anikulapo



Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood



Best Movie, Southern Africa

Jewel – Elvis Chucks



Best Movie, East Africa

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga



Best Movie, West Africa

Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu



Best Television Series

Crime & Justice – Yinka Edward



Best Documentary

Nigeria-the Debut – Nora Awolowo



Best Director

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood



The Multichoice Talent Factory Film

Leaked



Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)

Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang



Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan



Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)

Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda



Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)

Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke



Best Overall Movie, Africa

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan



Industry Merit Award

Patience Ozokwor



The Trailblazer Award

Angel Onigwe



Best Dressed Male

Enioluwa Adeoluwa



Best Dressed Female

Beauty Tukura