AMVCA 2023: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 May 2023
Source: mynigeria.com
The 9th edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held today, Saturday, May 20, 2023.
The prestigious event, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, celebrated talents in the film world across Africa.
Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor took home the Industry Merit Award for her admirable service to the industry.
Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo grabbed multiple awards in different categories.
Below is the list of winners:
Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) –
Best Actress in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)
Bimbo Ademoye – Selina
Best Actor in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood
Best Actress in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four
Best Short Film
Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire
Best Online Social Content Creator
Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future
Best Original Telenovela
Mpali
Best Unscripted Original
King Bugar
Best Original Comedy Series
Njoro Wa Uba
Best Original Drama Series
Ricordi
Best Art Director
Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo
Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)
Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Sola Dada – Anikulapo
Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood
Best Movie, Southern Africa
Jewel – Elvis Chucks
Best Movie, East Africa
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga
Best Movie, West Africa
Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu
Best Television Series
Crime & Justice – Yinka Edward
Best Documentary
Nigeria-the Debut – Nora Awolowo
Best Director
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood
The Multichoice Talent Factory Film
Leaked
Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)
Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang
Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)
Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan
Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)
Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)
Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke
Best Overall Movie, Africa
Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan
Industry Merit Award
Patience Ozokwor
The Trailblazer Award
Angel Onigwe
Best Dressed Male
Enioluwa Adeoluwa
Best Dressed Female
Beauty Tukura