AFCON fiasco: Vim Lady ‘attacks’ GFA over the sacking of Chris Hughton

Outspoken media personality, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady has fumed about the sacking of the Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, following the terrible performance in the ongoing AFCON.



According to her, the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) inability to manage the sporting activities in the country properly has resulted in the woes that it finds itself in.



She indicated the dismissal of Chris Hughton will not resolve the challenges Black Stars are facing because the fundamental problem lies with the GFA who allegedly do not allow coaches to do their jobs independently.



Vim Lady stated that if the GFA do not solve the basic problems such as money money-induced selection of players and others, hiring a new coach will yield positive results.



“As usual, we sack the coach to hide from the fundamental issue of the INCOMPETENT MAFIA GFA, the money-induced selection of players into Black Stars, and the entire corrupt football system. Just like the nation???????? We change leaders every election to hide from the fundamentally INCOMPETENT constitution which enables the political class to chop without solving any problem and fool us into thinking they are enemies. THE VALUE WILL BE THE SAME when the next coach comes,” she wrote on her Instagram page.



The GFA announced on its official website that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Black Stars, adding that the entire technical team has been dissolved as well.



This comes after the Black Stars of Ghana failed to qualify from the group stage of the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast after finishing third in Group C with two points.



The abysmal performance of the team has filled Ghanaians with anger and fury following the disappointment.



