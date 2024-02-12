AFCON 2024: Ghanaian celebrities taunt Nigerians on Twitter, celebrate Ivorians

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Ghanaian celebrities are basking in moments of glee after the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost to their Ivorian counterparts in the just ended AFCON finals game on February 11, 2024.



After reiterating their self-acclaimed ‘Giant of Africa’ title and trolling Ghanaians extensively on social media, especially after qualifying for the AFCON finals, Nigeria got defeated in a 2:1 end result in Ivory Coast on home soil.



However, heightened excitement and fulfilment have taken over Ghanaians including celebrities, following their rivals (Nigeria’s) defeat and their inability to lift the AFCON 2024 trophy.



They have taken to social media to taunt their West African rivals, in what seemed like a revenge for all the trolls Ghanaians suffered at a time the Black Stars were outed out of the competition.



These celebrities have shared memes, hilarious tweets and spiteful reactions on social media to taunt Nigerians, who according to them have fallen of their ‘high horses’.



Thank You Côte d’Ivoire for saving Africa from Noise pollution???????????????? — Wode Maya (@wode_maya) February 11, 2024

Blaqbonez called me on facetime to laugh at me when my country’s Black Stars was sent home, the guy couldn’t stop smiling. Odumodu was on Facetime the next 3 days telling the Jeweller to make me the cheapest piece he’s ever made, And na me call am for the Jeweller o! You want me… — BLACKO (@blacksherif_) February 12, 2024

No light. No Grammy. No AFCON. No Jollof. pic.twitter.com/4C9pUGbOOn — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 11, 2024

Sorry Naija.



We will send you free electricity tonight. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 11, 2024

