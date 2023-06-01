ADPU Men triumph in exhilarating Onga-sponsored cooking competition against Yummy City

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 June 2023

On May 26, 2023, a thrilling cooking competition took place between the talented male and female workers of GhanaWeb, creating an exhilarating culinary experience.



The participants from ADPU Men (male) and Yummy City (women) showcased their culinary prowess, presenting a wide array of delectable dishes. The competition focused on a fusion of global flavors, making it a true feast for the senses.



In a closely contested battle sponsored by Promasidor Ghana, producers of Onga cooking spices, the ADPU men emerged victorious, leaving a lasting impression with their exceptional culinary creations.



The men of ADPU left no stone unturned in their quest for victory. Their culinary creations were a harmonious blend of diverse flavours and innovative techniques.



From the tantalizing aroma of samosas to the mouthwatering taste of jollof rice, their dishes reflected their dedication to culinary excellence. The men's plantain chips delighted the judges with their perfect crunch and savory seasoning. They even ventured into the realm of desserts, treating everyone to a heavenly combination of ice cream with grape topping and refreshing pineapple and ginger cocktails.



Meanwhile, the female workers from Yummy City showcased their expertise in preparing traditional Ghanaian dishes with a modern twist. Their jollof rice was a testament to their mastery of the subtle balance of flavors, leaving everyone craving for more. The women's samosas were meticulously prepared with a delicate filling and crispy pastry. They further impressed the judges with their watermelon ginger cocktails, a refreshing and innovative beverage option. Their spread also included peppered goat, apple salad, and coleslaw, adding diversity and vibrancy to their culinary repertoire.



The competition was fierce, with both teams delivering exceptional dishes that left the judges in awe.



The judges from Promasidor Ghana also were keen on hygiene, expertise, and skillset.



The women's dedication to preserving Ghanaian culinary traditions and their innovative twists on traditional recipes earned them high praise. However, the men managed to captivate the judges with their bold experimentation and mastery of flavors.



After a meticulous evaluation, it was the ADPU Men who emerged as the winners, garnering accolades for their exceptional culinary skills.







