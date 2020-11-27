Music of Friday, 27 November 2020

ABM signees Sing SoulJah, Tiki out with a new track

Singing Souljah and Everlasting Tiki are out with Paypal

One of the fastest-growing music record labels, ABM (Always Business Minded) has unleashed two hottest talent Singing Souljah a Reggae/Dancehall artist and Everlasting Tiki, a Rapper and Singer.



ABM is currently promoting Paypal jointly recorded by the two artistes Singing Souljah featuring Tiki which is gradually making waves.



However, both talents have individual projects that they will be undertaking soon.



Speaking to Alexander Anyankwaa of Kasapa Entertainment, the Artiste Manager at ABM Records, Daniel Jefferson revealed that the record label was founded in 2010 but began active music business three years ago.



He said it was founded by the “3 Musketeers” who prefer to remain anonymous.



“At ABM, Our motto Loyalty And Royalty best fits the way we professionally handle talents and the sort of seriousness and pride we attach to their works in exposing them to opportunities beyond the boundaries of Ghana. We have taken time to put our prospects together and we believe this is the time to get our talents out there to the world,” Mr. Jefferson stated.



“Our main target is to get Ghana Music out to the international community. The Nigerians have dominated for so long but even those big artistes we see here cannot match them at the international level. Years ago, they dominated with their movies while Ghana Music was on top, this time around, the tables have turned. We are bringing our talents to change the game because ABM artistes have everything that it takes to explode on the international stage. So far the promotion is going so well,” Mr. Jefferson confidently expressed.



He further revealed that ABM has other businesses like a sports agency which recently had a player signed onto a top team in Saudi Arabia.



ABOUT SINGING SOULJAH (REAL NAME THEOPHILUS FRIMPONG)



Singing Souljah is a Reggae/Dancehall/Afrobeatz Artist born In Koforidua but currently based inside Korle-Gonnor in Accra.



He is a product of Takoradi Secondary School and has worked With Iwan, Ras Kuuku, Jupitar, Kamelyon among others.



He recently released a new banger Featuring Tulenkey X Zaga!! This monster hit song is officially out with a Video available on YouTube/4syte TV and Zylofon TV.



ABOUT EVERLASTING TIKI (REAL NAME RICHMOND ASOMANING)



Everlasting Tiki was born in Konongo (Nobewam) Asante-Akyem of the Ashanti region of Ghana.



The genre of his music is basically rapping and singing the Afro vibe style.



He was born to Mr. Amos Bekoe and Mrs. Beatrice Twumwaah at the Konongo Odumasi Government Hospital.



He is the last born of six siblings.



Everlasting Tiki started his early childhood and junior high school education at the Nobewam D/A.



He proceeded to senior high school at Bonwire Senior High Technical School in the Ashanti region and then ended up at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



Everlasting Tiki had this song trending last year.

