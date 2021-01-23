Music of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

ABM signee Tiki releases new track 'Non stop'

Tiki is out with a new track

The year 2021 is already looking good for the management team of the ABM (Always Business Minded) music record label.



This follows the release of a banger called ‘Non Stop’ to start the year from the camp of one of their signed acts, Everlasting Tiki’



Non-Stop is a Song Produced by Apya and the video directed by Powers.



Undoubtedly, this is a well-arranged melody comprising all ingredients good for the ears and dancing feet.



About Everlasting Tiki



Everlasting Tiki was born in Konongo (Nobewam) Asante-Akyem of the Ashanti region of Ghana.



The genre of his music is basically rapping and singing the Afro vibe style.



He was born to Mr. Amos Bekoe and Mrs. Beatrice Twumwaah at the Konongo Odumasi Government Hospital.



He is the last born of six siblings.



Everlasting Tiki started his early childhood and junior high school education at the Nobewam D/A.



He proceeded to senior high school at Bonwire Senior High Technical School in the Ashanti region and then ended up at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



Everlasting Tiki had this song trending last year.