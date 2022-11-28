You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 28Article 1670636

Entertainment of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A year on: How the world received news of Virgil Abloh's death

Late fashion designer, Virgil Abloh.

Fashion designer, Virgil Abloh born September 30, 1980, passed away on November 28, 2021, after privately battling cancer at the age of 41.

His death hit hard families, fashion enthusiasts, fans and top celebrities who encountered him. Tons of tributes were poured out from the likes of Drake, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams to the late US-based Ghanaian designer who created Off-White.

Fashion brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Nike, mourned and shared testimonies of Abloh's contribution to the sector.

Virgil held the record as the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

News of his death was announced on his official Instagram page. It left many hearts broken especially Ghanaians who prided in his international achievement.

Parts of the post read: "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.

"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."

The late Virgil was born to Ghanaian immigrant parents, Nee Abloh and Eunice Abloh in Rockford, Illinois.


