A year on: How the world received news of Virgil Abloh's death

Fashion designer, Virgil Abloh born September 30, 1980, passed away on November 28, 2021, after privately battling cancer at the age of 41.



His death hit hard families, fashion enthusiasts, fans and top celebrities who encountered him. Tons of tributes were poured out from the likes of Drake, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams to the late US-based Ghanaian designer who created Off-White.



Fashion brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Nike, mourned and shared testimonies of Abloh's contribution to the sector.



Virgil held the record as the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.



News of his death was announced on his official Instagram page. It left many hearts broken especially Ghanaians who prided in his international achievement.



Parts of the post read: "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.



"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."



The late Virgil was born to Ghanaian immigrant parents, Nee Abloh and Eunice Abloh in Rockford, Illinois.





We would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Virgil Abloh, an immense inspiration to us all both as a designer and as a person. He will be deeply missed though his vision will live on through the trails that he blazed throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/T8gXyNkJzH — gucci (@gucci) November 28, 2021

Offset honoring Vigil Abloh with new ink dedicated to him ???????? pic.twitter.com/H9hsN3fP8g — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 27, 2022

In honour of the shocking death of iconic designer Vigil Abloh last week, Dezeen put together ten projects that showcase Vigil's versatility, including this incredible Off-White's flagship store in the Miami design district. Vigil truly changed design and fashion forever. #vigil pic.twitter.com/kJta50uloX — Verus Design Inc. (@VerusDesignInc) December 7, 2021

RIP Vigil Abloh I’m praying for your family



Gone But Not Forgotten — Scruxy (@Scruxy1) November 28, 2021

Absolutely shocked & devastated to hear about Virgil Abloh.Such an inspiring & creative spirit that gave so much to both the fashion & music world with his visions. Thank you for leaving the world a little brighter with your work!Prayers to his family & friends. RIP Vigil Abloh — Shahbano Khan (@scurryxjflare) November 28, 2021

After privately battling cancer for a number of years, Virgil Abloh has died. Thank you for your distinctive vision and for inspiring a generation. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family during this difficult moment.⁠

Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/MQYtMMN7ub — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) November 28, 2021

