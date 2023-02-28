A true pastor must by all means believe in the Bible – Kyiri Abosom’s ex-wife speaks

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lady Princess Nyarko, ex-wife of Osofo Kyiri Abosom has spoken about the raging issue of belief in the Bible as recently espoused by the controversial preacher.



Kyiri Abosom in a recent interview on the Delay Show reiterated his decision to not believe in the Bible nor accept that Jesus Christ as previously stated in multiple media interviews.



With an inflexible posture, he defended his reason for not believing in the Bible while stating emphatically that Jesus Christ despite being the son of God is just a prophet.



His wife, however, confirmed that she married him on the basis that he was a pastor adding that she was a believer in the Bible because it was the manual of every Christian.



“I believe in the Bible because it is the manual of every Christian. It is the word of God. It says all writings are of God… so whenever the Bible is quoted, we cannot do anything because it is the word of God. It is God’s word through man,” she said in an interview on privately-owned CTV.



Asked about the former husband’s controversial views on the Bible, she responded: “That is his belief. Please when I met him, he was a pastor and he married me as that. For as long as we were together, I knew him to be a pastor.”



On the question of whether she would consider a person who doesn’t believe in the Bible as a pastor, she said: “If you claim to be a man of God, you can only lead a people of faith if you believe in the Bible. If not, what is the basis of your being called a pastor?” she asked.



With branches across the country, the founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center said he teaches his congregation that there is no special place called heaven nor hell for the righteous and wicked respectively. However, he teaches them that each would have its rewards and punishments on earth.



“There’s no Heaven, there’s no hell. It doesn’t mean be evil because you’ll reap what you sow. If you do evil, you’ll suffer before you die,” the ‘Holy Spirit-believing Christian’ said.



Aside from becoming famous through his sermons about demonic powers and destroying deities, Kyiri Abosom was in the limelight when he contested in the 2020 presidential elections.



The preacher and his political party, Ghana Union Movement, finished third behind President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former president John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



