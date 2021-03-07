Entertainment of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: 3 News

A story about the true origin of highlife music

play videoChief Abirekyieba Kofi Sammy

Meet one of Africa’s biggest music stars & Ghanaian Music legend, Chief Abirekyieba Kofi Sammy.



The 'Yellow Cece' hitmaker is credited for leading the revolution that popularized highlife music in Nigeria, in the 80s.



While recounting the story of his dominance in Nigeria, The Ghanaian Legend, aged 81 disclosed he charged 5 Naira for his concerts at the time Show-Stoppers like Fella Kuti were charging 2 Naira as gate fees.



Chief Abirekyieba Kofi Sammy has been opening up on how highlife music crossed over to Nigeria to become an established brand there.

He spoke exclusively to Tv3’s Owusu-Worae from his Koforidua-Asokore base.



