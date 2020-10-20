Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

A rundown of some popular radio pranks by Giovani

play videoMedia Personality, Caleb Adjomah also known as Giovani Caleb

With assistance from his ‘partner in crime’ and colleague, Berla Mundi, Giovani’s prank game is the most rated of all pranks in the country currently.



Various individuals and celebrities all alike have fallen prey to his pranks which capitalize on different topics but it is the ones that have to do with relationships that are mostly a big hit with people.



Highlighting his all-time favorites on GhanaWeb's 'Talkertainment', Giovani listed his prank calls with Gospel musician CeCey Twum, Lydia Forson, Media personalities Naa Ashorkor and AJ Sarpong among others.



In the case of AJ Sarpong, Giovani paraded himself as an Indian businessman who wanted AJ Sarpong to be the Brand Ambassador for his ‘pubic hair brand’ in exchange for $5,000.



Gospel Musician Cece Twum was also not spared when she had a call from Giovani who portrayed himself as a wrong caller inquiring if she sang Stonebwoy’s ‘Baafira’.



However, giving insight into what it takes to pull off such pranks he stated that “It’s just our own way of having fun and entertaining our listeners. We prank all sorts of people from politicians, and so on. I was even pranked on my own show. People usually send us the numbers to call their loved ones and find out their real position in their lives.



"My most popular pranks were that of Naa Ashorkor, Lydia Forson, and AJ Sarpong where I told her that I needed her to be a brand ambassador for our pubic hair brand. CeCe Twum’s prank where I asked the gospel musician if she sang lalalililalo baafira,” he added.



Watch the video below from 20minuites 58seconds;





















