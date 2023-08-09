A prostitute repented because of my song - Magnus

Music of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Gospel musician Magnus has disclosed that a sex worker repented after hearing his song.



Speaking with Kwadwo Preko Dankwah on Kessben 92.9 FM, Magnus mentioned that he met a lady who expressed the impact his new song ‘Obeye Yie’ had on her life.



The lady was a prostitute, but the song gave her a new life.



He continued to say the lady repented right after listening to the song because the message had a positive impact on her, and she believed everything will be okay, as the title of the song says.



According to Magnus, he is not in the gospel industry for money but for such testimonies.



Magnus added that he feels this is his part of the work of God, and he is happy his song is touching lives.