Tabloid News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

A prophet gave me GH¢10,000 after seeing my backside – Lady reveals

According to Kekeli, it was her first time receiving such an amount of money play videoAccording to Kekeli, it was her first time receiving such an amount of money

Video vixen, Kekeli has revealed that a prophet offered her an amount of 10,000 Ghana Cedis after seeing her 'behind.’

Before she became a model, she worked as a customer care agent for an insurance company so she often moved around in search of new clients.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kekeli disclosed that it had been the first time anyone had offered such an amount to her.

”On the spot, the prophet gave me 10k as a gift but I refused it. I don’t know where that money came from so I couldn’t accept it. For the insurance part, he never signed it but asked me to come back another time, alone,” she said.

Kekeli added that she suggested going with her boss but the prophet seemed unavailable and never went back.

She has worked with artists like Guru, Kofi Kinaata, and Andy Dosty.

