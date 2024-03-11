A night to remember: YFM redefines Independence Day with Area Codes Jam

Entertainment of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: YFM

YFM, Ghana's number one urban and youth radio station, turned the Legon City Mall into a party zone with its annual Area Codes Jam.



This year's edition, held on Ghana's Independence Day, was headlined by the King of African Dancehall, Shatta Wale, alongside EL, Olive the Boy, La Meme Gang, and a whole host of other talented musicians, dancers, and spoken word artists.



Shatta Wale thrilled the thousands of fans who packed the venue with electrifying performances of his hit songs like "Kakai," "Chop Kiss," "Ayoo," and "Chasing Paper.".



Osei Kuffour, Head of Y-Triangle, expressed his satisfaction with the event: "Area Codes Jam is always about the people, and seeing the excitement in the audience's response to the artistes confirms that we made the right choices for this year. I can confidently say we gave Ghanaians the best Independence Day

party possible."



This year's Area Code Jam remained true to its tradition of supporting upcoming artists.



Osei Kuffour highlighted this aspect, stating, "Almost all musicians enjoying successful careers passed through a YFM platform, and it's a legacy we are proud of."



The event also provided a platform for small-scale businesses to showcase their products and services to the large crowd. Some vendors even offered free services, like barbering, to their patrons.



Osei Kuffour concluded by expressing his gratitude: "We set out to use our platform to celebrate Ghana and give Ghanaians an Independence Day to remember, and we achieved just that. Let me thank our staff, vendors, musicians, sponsors, and partners who made this a truly memorable night."



Other celebrated DJs and Hypemen who performed at the event included DJ Loft, DJ Kess, DJ Cuebeatz, Kojo Manuel, and AJ Princess.



The YFM Independence Day festival was proudly sponsored by Dosh Insurance, Ebony Condoms, Eddys Pizza, Blue Jeans, PMI, Happy FM, Ghana Beverage Awards, E-Productions, Legon City Mall, and YTV.