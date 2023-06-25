‘A memoir is not My First Copy Book’ – Arnold, Bullgod clash over Yvonne Nelson’s mother

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 June 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Entertainment show pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and artiste manager Bullgod engaged in a heated exchange on UTV’s United Showbiz show while discussing actress Yvonne Nelson’s recently released memoir.
Bullgod, who admitted not having read the book yet, commented that portions of the book he had been exposed to, showed that Yvonne had exposed her mother especially over the lack of clarity of who her father is.
“Her mom did very well with her by the small reading that I have done, it is just that Yvonne herself is inquisitive and wants to find out a lot of things.
“Her mom did her best, (and) what pains me is how she exposed her mom because I know what women go through to take care of their kids, it is a difficult job. So, if she has catered for you from childbirth till now… Yvonne you be my girl but no matter the pain, your mom has been through hell.”
When Arnold had his turn on the issue he pointed out that Bullgod had missed the point because Yvonne severally praised her mom for among others her role as a single parent raising her.
“In the book, Yvonne applauded her mom in many parts. She elevated her mom, applauded her for playing a dual role, it is a memoir. It is not My First Copy book, it is about her story and it can only be in this book.
“You cannot sit here and claim she did her mom dirty, she is actually telling us what transpired in her life and this is the essence of this book,” he stressed before Bullgod interjected.
The artiste manager argued: “In the same book… you said she withheld some names, based on that same reason, she could have withheld all other information from the side of her mom.
“You could have withheld those details also because your mom is more delicate than the businessman whose details you withheld,” he submitted.
Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Bullgod clash over Yvonne Nelson's memoir#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/YM2urLDN2h— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 25, 2023