A man rented an apartment for OV but yours was bought by a sugar mummy – Diamond to Ayisha Modi

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Socialite, Diamond Appiah, has responded to Ayisha Modi’s claims that Stonebwoy once rented an apartment for OV when she was signed to Burniton Music.



Earlier, Ayisha, while labeling OV ungrateful for speaking ill about Stonebwoy said she had been a beneficiary of a lot of good things from the label.



Ayisha said Stonebwoy properly cushioned OV by providing accommodation, clothes, monthly allowances, and so on, although he wasn’t reaping any profit from her.



However, Diamond, seized this opportunity to slam her nemesis (Ayisha Modi).



In her quest to defend OV, she raised some damning allegations about Ayisha Modi.



“But seriously, this country no balance kraa o. Who is more bisexual and smokes weed more than you? At least it was a man who rented OV’s apartment for her because of her talent. But your apartment was rented by your sugar mummy because of licki licki. Disgusting.



“Tell Ghanaians why you are really upset with the girl. Tell them you wanted to try lesbobo nonsense with her and it didn’t work out. She gave you a broken heart. Tell Ghanaians you were really supporting her because you wanted to take advantage of her sexuality and the girl didn’t want anything to do with a dirty lesbian like you,” she stated.



Background



Okailey Verse, popularly known as OV, issued a bold challenge to her former label boss, Livingstone Setakla, who is also known as Stonebwoy, urging him to address the speculation surrounding her departure from Burniton Music Group.



OV gained widespread recognition after winning the 2019 edition of the MTN Hitmaker music reality TV competition.



Her exceptional stage presence and musical talents swiftly earned her a contract with Burniton Music Group (BMG) following her victory.



