Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

A man cannot be kept, unless he wants to – Princess Shyngle

Actress, Princess Shyngle has revealed that despite the body she carries, she believes that, a man can’t be kept by the curves, facial beauty, good body, and even with the best culinary abilities.

Also, she prompted ladies to cease from the mindset and imagination that having the best body or curves and cooking skills can make a man stick to you.

She additionally included that when women are being dumped by men, they shouldn’t lose hope but instead work at increasing the value of themselves.

The actress who is notable for her shape and body height that makes men insane has revealed that a man can only be kept when he needs to be kept.

She also added that these were her grandma’s words.

