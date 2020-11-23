Entertainment of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: attractivemustapha.com

A lot will go wrong during December 7 elections if we don’t preach peace – Giovani Caleb

play videoTelevision and Radio Presenter, Giovani Caleb

Popular Television and Radio Presenter, Giovani Caleb has revealed that a lot will go wrong if Ghanaians take the peace agenda for granted during the upcoming December 7 elections.



According to Giovani Caleb, he has never been tensed about any national elections than the impending presidential and parliamentary elections.



"I’m being frank with you because of so many things leading to the coming elections I think we should all add our voices to the peace agenda", he stated.



He advised in a video interview with Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha that people have to believe in the ‘peace agenda’ to maintain the peace and stability the country is already enjoying.



"Yes if we take our peace for granted, a lot will go wrong in Ghana so we shouldn't see the December 7 elections as one of the usual sayings that nothing will happen".



As to what makes this year's elections different from the previous ones, Giovani Caleb said that Ghanaians are relying more on information on social media partly due to Covid-19 which have necessitated social distancing and discourages crowd of which most of the information are false.



He was quick to say that he will not endorse any party but will rather join the peace agenda.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.