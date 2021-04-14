A lot of people tell me to go back to school - Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has disclosed that she has had a lot of people telling her to go back to school.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, ‘Sexy Poloo’ revealed that her classroom experience during the training of contestants at the 'Celebrity Come Build Nigeria' show in Nigeria was a good feeling since she’s been out from school for a very long time.



Akuapem Poloo has never hidden the fact that she is a school drop out and had limited education when growing up hence a lot of people think she is uneducated and does not know what she does on social media.



She however expressed her joy and delight for being in the classroom to seek knowledge in the training program at the CCBNaija reality show.