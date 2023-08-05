A lot of Ghanaian youth have a very bad attitude toward work - Michy

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Michy has stated that many Ghanaian youths have a very bad attitude towards work thus the hardship in the country.



She said this on ‘E-Forum’ with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV where she was talking about the inspiration behind her new song ‘Hustle’.



When asked if the government should be fully blamed for the economic hardships in the country, she stated that the attitude of Ghanaian youth towards work is part of the problem.



Citing the case of Nigeria, she stated that citizens there are achieving a lot despite the hardships in the country.



“I'd say our work attitude or attitude. A lot of Ghanaian youth have a very bad attitude towards work so we cannot blame them in totality. Nigeria is messed up, but Nigerians are making good things happen for themselves. So we can't blame the government too much,” she stated.



She added that the economic hardships in the country are global and it will all be over soon.



“Times have become hard since they took over, but I believe we're getting there. It's a worldwide problem, though. The economic situation is worldwide,” she added.



Watch the full episode of E-forum on GhanaWeb TV below:









ID/DA