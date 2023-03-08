A look at these movie stars will make you nostalgic

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

The Ghanaian film industry has been graced by many talented movie stars over the years, each leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of audiences.



While the sector has seen the emergence of new and exciting talents, there are certain classic performances that continue to evoke feelings of nostalgia and wonder.



During the early days of Ghanaian cinema, local actors and actresses ruled the roost, producing timeless classics that have become a part of the nation's cultural heritage.



These legendary performers have become household names and are fondly remembered by generations of movie lovers.



In a recent Twitter post by Edinam Atatsi, a celebrated figure in Ghana's movie industry, netizens were asked to identify veteran actors and actresses in a photo she shared.



“Identify The People In The Picture. #livinglegend,” she captioned.



The post has since gone viral, with over 175,000 views and 1300 reactions from people trying to name the stars captured in the image.



This social media sensation is a testament to the enduring legacy of Ghanaian movie stars, whose work continues to inspire and captivate audiences.



Scroll below the post and identify who you see in the picture:









