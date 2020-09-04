Entertainment of Friday, 4 September 2020

A look at Kwame Eugene’s 3 years of twists, turns and a final dive into victory

play videoGhanaian Highlife singer, Kwame Eugene

From growing up on the streets of Fadama to climbing the ladder of fame, Ghanaian High-life singer and songwriter, Kuami Eugene, talks about his struggles on Talkertainment.



The LYNX entertainment signee who was crowned the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year over the likes of Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinataa, and Diana Hamilton attributed his success to hard work and dedication.



The ‘Rockstar’ who claimed he is under no pressure with the Artiste of the Year title, disclosed exclusively to GhanaWeb his plans and what fans should expect from him in the coming months.



He also talks about how he is able to deal with public trolls and intense criticisms from the public, especially those who say he doesn’t deserve the award.



The High-Lfe artiste also reveals his biggest problem with colleagues in the entertainment industry.



Nonetheless, he has a message for the 2020 presidential aspirants.



