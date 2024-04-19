A ‘homeless’ boy I sponsored distorted my relationship with foreign-based girlfriend - Erico

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Gospel musician Erico has shared a story about how a young man he once helped ended up causing tension between him and his girlfriend, who lived abroad.



According to Erico, he decided to assist a boy who was homeless. He added that both of them attended the same church. At the time, Erico was in a relationship with a woman overseas who was supporting him [Erico] financially.



However, the situation took a turn when the boy Erico was helping started to intercept support meant for Erico from his girlfriend, without Erico's knowledge.



“I decided to take care of someone who had no place to stay but was playing the drums in church. I wasn't financially stable then, so thankfully, I met a girl who was supporting me. Sometimes, I allowed the boy to communicate with her."



"After a while, the boy began keeping things intended for me without my knowledge. It escalated to the point where he was sending videos of me with another woman to my girlfriend, who was living abroad. As a result, we stopped receiving support from her,” Erico shared during an interview on the Okukuseku show hosted by Emelia Brobbey and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Erico expressed his disappointment in the boy, who ultimately disrupted his relationship with his girlfriend.



“I take care of all the household expenses, so I was baffled by how he could betray me like that. Instances like these are why some people are hesitant to lend a helping hand to others in need.”



