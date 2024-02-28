'A genius' - Wyclef describes Stonebwoy after a meetup and 'waakye' feast

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Haitian-American musician, Wyclef Jean has expressed his admiration for Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, calling the Ghanaian musician a “genius.”



Wyclef Jean, known for various hits including “Gone Till November” had invited Stonebwoy to his home in New York.



Video making rounds on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb showed Wyclef expressing admiration for how Stonebwoy maintains the link between Africa and the diaspora, stating that he [Wyclef] has been following the Ghanaian giant for a while.



“Once somebody can get past the separation and the illusion, then they realize we are one. And now when you are one, language doesn't matter any more because you're dealing with what we used to deal with; vibration..." said Wyclef.



In another video, Stonebwoy could be seen schooling Wyclef on Waakye, a Ghanaian delicacy, as they enjoyed the meal together.



Wyclef then described Stonebwoy as a “genius” for his ability to move Africa forward in terms of its global recognition.



“Insanely talented. Not even talent, how do I define genius? Because I'm a genius. I don't define genius... you’re hot forever and you're doing trends. That's not what makes you a genius.



“A genius is... can you move a generation forward? and long after you've gone, can that generation keep moving forward?



“That's why I say he's a genius. I’ve watched him for a very long time. What he has done is he has moved Africa forward,” he said.



Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, released his much anticipated 'Fifth Dimension" album followed by his world tour.



The tour consisted of shows around the United States, Europe, Australia and climaxing with a massive performance at the Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana.



View the posts below





ID/BB