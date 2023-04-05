A fake friend who sleeps with your partner can easily poison you - Nana Romeo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Media personality, Nana Romeo has used his platform to preach against fake friends who are quick to destroy one's relationship by sleeping with their friend's girlfriends, boyfriends, or spouses.



Romeo who claims to have been a victim of this grave backstabbing, recently narrated how a popular Ghanaian preacher allegedly snatched his 'serious' girlfriend. Although the preacher, according to Nana Romeo, confessed to his sins, the radio presenter chose to break their friendship over the betrayal.



A day after Romeo's narration on 'Restoration' with Stacy Amoateng went viral, he took the opportunity to once again lay down the dangers involved in forgiving fake friends.



Speaking on Accra FM, Romeo warned the general public to flee from fake friends, especially those who are quick to have an affair with their loved ones.



"To every man listening to me, if any of your male friends who is fully aware of your relationship status, still go after your lady, to ask her out, you should be wary.



"Don't cover up for that friend thinking that he is human and can go wrong. If you forgive such a person, they might be the cause of your death. Be warned. Any man who secretly goes after your girlfriend is capable of ending your life with rat poison. This goes the same way with women...do well to cut tides with such evil friends, they can easily poison you to death.



"I repeat that any man or woman who secretly sleeps with your partner is capable of killing you...do away with friends who make a move on your loved ones," the radio presenter warned.





