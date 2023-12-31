A dream visualised in 5 days: Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record singathon attempt

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Ghanaian entrepreneur and Guinness World Record Contender, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, officially ended her attempt to break the record for the longest individual singing marathon.



Afua started the sing-a-thon on December 24 at exactly midnight and ended at 7 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023.



She completed it in 5 days, 6 hours, and 53 minutes, which equates to 126 hours and 53 minutes, beating the current record of 105 hours held by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.



Addressing the audience at the end of her attempt, Afua expressed her gratitude to all individuals and corporations that supported her over the 5 days.



She cited her attempt as an inspiration to the youth, especially young women to be determined to try out new opportunities.



"At a point, I kept asking which day it was, and I finally got to know that today was Friday. So on behalf of my husband, my family, my team, volunteers, the media, Ghana Tourism Authority, I would like to say a very big thank you to each and every person who participated in this singathon attempt.



"This was a major dream that was visualized in just a period of five days. I say just because I don't even remember how it started, not to talk of how it ended. It has been a smooth journey, a very successful one. We hope and believe that this would be an inspiration to all women and all youth or individuals to come out of their comfort zones and try new opportunities. There's a lot out there to do. You can do a lot of stuff. When you put your mind to it, you will achieve it.



"I am grateful. And I am grateful to the Ghana music industry, all the artists, those who were able to pass through, those who couldn't pass through. I pray that this attempt will influence your brand, and your music to the next level. Thank you to the Vice President of Ghana. Thank you to all those on the list. The list is very tall. I'm grateful to everyone and hope to see you this evening as we celebrate this great milestone," she said.



Having completed the singing marathon, Afua Asantewaa and her team will forward the evidence to the Guinness World Record Board for review.



Her attempt was met with huge support from a cross-section of Ghanaians who thronged the Akwaaba Village in support of Afua.



Various personalities including Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Nana Ama McBrown, broadcaster Gifty Anti, legendary sound engineer Kaywa and the president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bessa Simons.



