Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

A child will suck your breast - Kwasi Ernest blesses Selly Galley

play videoTV presenter, Selly Galley

Chief Executive Officer of Media Excel, Kwasi Ernest has blessed actress Selly Galley following a young lady named Henewaa Piesie's rude behaviour towards her.



The young lady made a disparaging remark about Selly Galley when the latter posted a make-up free portrait of herself on her Instagram.



Henewaa Piesie wrote, "barren woman with horror face” beneath the actress' post.



The comment incurred the wrath of the actress who pronounced curses on the young lady and all her generations.



"I blocked you on my verified page for a similar comment, today you’re back here with more. I won’t let this slide. For these ignorant words of insults that came out of your mouth to me, seeking to cause me pain and unhappiness for absolutely nothing I’ve done to you or your family . . . I say to you this Wednesday noon of October 14th, 2020 that you will not live to prosper and be happy.



“You will have a lifetime of bad luck and depression. Everything you touch, say, or do will bring unexplainable misery to you. Your generation will pass on the curse of infertility, unhappiness, madness, and misery I call upon you this day. May your business go from bad to worse.”



“May every pain I’ve ever felt in my life be transferred to you and may every good plan the Lord had for you be transferred to every woman waiting on the Lord for children. You will beg to die and even death will forsake you.



My Lord did not create me barren or any woman and so may HE make an example of you to show HIS greatness.



I DARE THE LORD TO HEAR MY CRY," Selly painfully wrote.



Reacting to the issue during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Entertainment Review", Kwasi Ernest fully supported Selly's curse on the girl saying "what Selly did was right. She did very well for cursing the girl to that level".



He noted that the girl has been persistently harassing and trolling Selly on her social media handles but the actress kept her cool but the last straw that broke the camel's back is the young lady's ''barren'' comment.



Although the young lady has apologized to Selly, Kwasi Ernest thinks it's a childish apology.



To him, Henewaa and her family must personally meet the actress cum media personality and render an unqualified apology to her.



Kwasi Ernest, in his concluding remarks, prayed God to bless Selly Galley with children.



“I speak as a son of God that Selly Galley, you will have your children. You will have them in multiples . . . Children will cry in your house. You will receive babies in multiples. Your children will come and make you happy. Every pain you have been through Selly, you’ll receive joy. The Lord Almighty will remember you. Jesus will remember you and He will give you this joy of womanhood that you too, a child will suck your breast," he stated.



