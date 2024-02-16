A breakdown of Martha Ankomah’s reasons for suing LilWin

Entertainment of Friday, 16 February 2024

In the wake of actress Martha Ankomah’s lawsuit against Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as ‘LilWin,’ we focus on the factors that prompted her decision.



Martha’s action was taken in response to LilWin's recent attacks on her for declining to work with Kumawood, and the remarks, according to her, have injured her reputation.



Parts of her statement of claim thoroughly capture additional grounds for her decision to sue the actor, and it pertains to the choice of words, and the implications of his utterances, among others.



To Martha, LilWin made such derogatory statements with the sole motive of denting her reputation and exposing her to public ridicule.



Martha Ankomah said the ‘reckless’ manner in which such words were hurled, coupled with the fact that it lacked any legal justification, won’t be overlooked.



With that being said, let’s take a look at the actress’s reasons for suing LilWin below:



Claims that she isn’t fit to be acknowledged as a proper actress worthy of influencing brands like GTP



LilWin’s insinuation that Martha isn’t deserving to be made an ambassador for Ghana Textiles Printers (GTP) informed her decision to take legal action.



He also claimed that Martha did not win such a contract on merit, adding that her ambassadorial deal with GTP was influenced by politicians.



“The Plaintiff says that the Defendant in the said video boldly, falsely, and maliciously uttered the following words of and concerning the Plaintiff in Twi and herein transcribed in English as follows: 'Who knows you? If not for GTP and senior government officials who signed you on at GTP, who would have signed you? What kind of star are you? Even your daughter doesn't know you. I don't even know why GTP bypassed the likes of McBrown,'” LilWin’s quotes captured in the writ of summons read.



Claims that she can only acquire property through the help/assistance of men



Another reason that triggered Martha’s lawsuit against LilWin was his statements that suggested that she was an incompetent actress who only made her money off men.



"If you had been a male actor, you would have suffered. When you become an actress and you become a star, men take care of you, men rent accommodation for you, men buy you houses, men buy cars for you. You would have suffered as a man but for the fact that you are female. It is men who look after you. You have become a star; that is why men take care of your needs. You don't use your money on anything," LilWin was quoted in the writ of summons.



LilWin’s statements subjected her to embarrassment, and stained her good relationships with colleagues in Kumawood



Martha, in her statement of claim, expressed how LilWin’s outbursts have destroyed her relationships with colleagues in the Kumawood industry.



She also stated that LilWin’s utterances about her have subjected her to intense mockery and embarrassment.



“The Plaintiff says that the false publication by the defendant, which has gone viral on social media and other online news portals, caused embarrassment, ridicule, and reproach to Plaintiff, prompting calls from family and friends all over the world. The Plaintiff also says that the false publication has courted serious disaffection for her from actors, actresses, directors, and lovers of Kumawood movies,” parts of the statement of claim contained.



LilWin’s statements are pure lies with malicious intent



Martha Ankomah is insisting that LilWin’s claims about her are all blatant lies spewed with malicious intent.



She referred to the assertion that a movie director named Frank Fiifi Gharbin once informed LilWin that she (Martha) had turned down an offer to feature in a Kumawood movie because their storylines weren’t meaningful.



This was quoted in the statement of claim which reads, “The Plaintiff says that the statements uttered by the defendant concerning Plaintiff are brazen lies published with malicious intent. The Plaintiff says that Defendant, according to the video circulating all over social media, was enraged by the fact that a director named Frank Fiifi Gharbin had informed him that Plaintiff had turned down an offer to feature in a Kumawood movie on the basis that most Kumawood movies' storylines do not make sense.”



Meanwhile, LilWin appears unenthused about Martha’s court action against him.



Employing the words of the National Democratic (NDC) chairman, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, he took to social media and shared the popular, “Any idiot can go to court' video.









