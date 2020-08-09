Entertainment of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A big man who's into pharmaceuticals bought Maserati for a popular actress - Akwasi Aboagye

Akwasi Aboagye

Popular Entertainment journalist, Akwasi Aboagye, has revealed that a respected Ghanaian businessman in the pharmaceuticals industry once bought Maserati for a very popular actress.



Joining in the conversation that has ensued since the clash between MzBel and actress Tracey Boakye on social media, the Peace FM journalist reminded Ghanaians about how they hailed a certain actress for flaunting a new Maserati a couple of years ago.



Speaking on his Entertainment Review Show on Saturday, August 8, 2020, he said most people attacking Tracey Boakye over the recent social media spat with Mzbel praised the same actress for being decent.



He claimed that the Maserati was a gift from a rich man to the popular actress.



"I won’t mention the actress' name, many people praise those actresses claiming they won’t do that. I will give a clue for people to know. This actress some time ago flaunted her new Maserati and we even discussed it.



“Sometime ago, someone called me to name the person bought the car for her. The person told me we should stop hailing such actresses...The person is very close and showed me this big man who is into pharmaceuticals who bought the car for the actress," he told Anorld Asamoah Baidoo.



A little digging by GhanaWeb has revealed that, in 2018 actress Jackie Appiah got a lot of people talking when she flaunted a new Maserati.



“In all things, be grateful. Work hard and play hard …Maserati,” she said when she posted photo of the car on social media.



At the time, many people argued that the movie industry was not paying actors enough money to enable them to own such a luxurious car.



Others also tagged the display of the new car as a “dirty show off”, which would bring unnecessary attention to the actress and stir up an unnecessary competition in the movie industry.



See below the post she made in February, 2018 below:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.