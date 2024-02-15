'A Rebirth' - Adu Safowaah completes Speech-a-thon after 130 hours

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Ghanaian socialite and media personality, Adu Safowaa, has officially ended her attempt at a Guinness World Record challenge for the longest speech by an individual.



The record-breaking attempt, which began at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on February 9, 2024, ended on February 15, 2024, at 4:05 am after 130 hours of speeches.



Taking to her Instagram page to share the good news, Adu Safowaa cited the GWR attempt as a "Rebirth" and showed her appreciation to God, her fans, and colleagues for supporting her attempt in the past 6 days.



"Congratulations to me. Yes, we made it. Longest speech marathon by an individual: @guinnessworldrecords. 130 hours successfully completed today Thursday, 15th February 2024 : 04: 05 am. It was indeed a great journey geared at projecting Ghana and transforming lives. Thank you all for your prayers, love and support. I am grateful," she posted.



The attempt, which lasted for 5 days and 10 hours, saw Adu Safowaah give speeches ranging from her personal life to topical issues. She delivered mainly in English and Twi.



Her GWR attempt was attended by a host of supporters and fans who thronged the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to witness the attempt.



Several celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown and Akumaa Mama Zimbi also showed up to offer their support to Adu Safowaah.



Adu Safowaah beat the current record of 90 hours and 2 minutes, achieved by Ananta Ram KC from Nepal in Kathmandu from August 27 to 31, 2018.



Adu Safowah will join the ranks of notable Ghanaians who have previously participated in Guinness World Records attempts, including Afua Asantewaa (sing-a-thon), Chef Failatu Abdul Razak (cook-a-thon), Ace-Liam Nana Sam (youngest artist), and Dela Gomey (lipstick applications in 30 seconds).



