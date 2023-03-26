A Plus takes a swipe at NDC MPs for allegedly taking bribes for Ministerial approval

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Ghanaian musician and political activist, A Plus, has taken a swipe at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly receiving bribes to approve President Akufo-Addo's nominees.



A Plus made the accusation in a Facebook post after a user by the name Loud Media Silence alleged that some NDC MPs were bribed to pass the NPP nominees.



According to A Plus, some NDC MPs have been accused of taking money to approve President Akufo-Addo's appointees, pass E-Levy, and approve budgets.



He also claimed that some NDC MPs have made more money than the Akyem Mafia, a group of politicians believed to be close to President Akufo-Addo.



A Plus further stated that Ken Ofori Atta, who was unanimously approved by the NDC at the committee level, was approved by the NPP in parliament, and accused the NDC of blaming him for their suffering.



He went on to call the NDC "criminals in opposition" and wondered what they would do in government.



A Plus also criticized the NDC for insulting him when he criticizes President Akufo-Addo but expecting him to remain quiet when he criticizes their party.



The criticism comes after Parliament approved all six ministerial nominees and two Supreme Court Justices of President Akufo-Addo.



The approval followed a heated debate and tense voting process. The Speaker of Parliament declared that all nominees received more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required, with three absentees out of the 275 eligible voters.



However, some NDC MPs did not adhere to the party's decision to vote against the approval of the nominees. Kobina Tahiru Hammond and Bryan Acheampong were approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of Food and Agriculture, respectively.



Other approved nominees include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Mohammed Amin Adam, Osei Bonsu Amoah, and Stephen Amoah. The Supreme Court nominees approved were George Kingsley Koomson and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu.







