A-Plus slept with me so what? – Tracey Boakye replies Kennedy Agyapong

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye has opened up on claims that she’s sleeping around with men to earn an income for herself.



Reacting to claims by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong that she slept with A-Plus, the independent movie producer in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, declared that she’s not a virgin and does not see anything wrong with having sex with political activist.



She further revealed that she's not glued to just a man but is swamped with many.



“A-Plus slept with me so what? Is he a leper, cripple or am I a virgin? I am not a virgin. Hon Kennedy Agyapong, I’m not a virgin. I have sex, I go out, I have boyfriends. Why do you go and sit on your TV and insult me?” she quizzed.



The actress indicated that she is unperturbed by other findings Kennedy Agyapong will make against her after her response to him in the subsequent days on his popular show on Net 2 TV, ‘The Seat Show’.



Tracey Boakye said “Someone did a video and you say all sort of things to me based on that judgement. You can give birth to me so why sit on your TV and insult me? I know if I respond to you, people will bring info to you and I don’t care”.



Kennedy Agypong is known for revealing the secrets of people on 'The Seat Show’. Monday’s edition of the show was not different as he accused the actress of sleeping with A-Plus, former president Mahama amongst other popular men in the country.



He averred that she milks the money of these men who fall prey to her by blackmailing them.



Mr Agyapong while revealing the secrets of Tracey Boakye said, “Even my friend A-Plus slept with her and didn’t give her anything…when she tried blackmailing him, A-Plus told her that his wife even knows that he has slept with her and her blackmail didn’t work on him”.





