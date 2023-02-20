A Plus discloses a message Christian Atsu once sent to him

Entertainment of Monday, 20 February 2023

Ghanaian political analyst, Kwame A Plus has shared a message from the late Christian Atsu, who scolded him for being late to a meeting they had scheduled.



A Plus took to Instagram to reveal the message, where he described Christian as a principled man who left their scheduled meeting after A Plus was five minutes late.



He admitted that he felt ashamed after receiving the message from Christian but also acknowledged that the footballer was right for what he did.



“He sent me this message because I was about five (5) minutes late to a meeting. When I got there, I was informed that he had left not long ago.



“I tried calling, but he would not answer. About an hour later, I received this message from him. I was so ashamed of myself. He gave it to me "straight straight".



“Atsu was a very nice but principled person. Right is right, and wrong is wrong; irrespective of his relationship with you. Fare thee well, brother,” he mourned.



The outspoken political commentator eulogized Christian, saying he was a principled person who stood up for what was right and wrong, regardless of his relationship with others.



Christian Atsu died tragically on February 6, 2023, in a catastrophic earthquake that affected southern, central, and western Turkey, as well as western Syria.



The earthquake caused severe damage and tens of thousands of casualties in the region, including Christian, who was among the thousands of people trapped under the rubble.



After several weeks, his body was found and transported to Ghana on February 19, 2023.



A Plus expressed his deep condolences over the loss of Christian Atsu, an exemplary person who stood for integrity and principles.





