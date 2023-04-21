A Plus body-shames Ben Ephson for saying NDC takes Muslims for granted

Entertainment of Friday, 21 April 2023

Controversial Ghanaian musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus, has reacted to a news article in which pollster Ben Ephson said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken Muslims for granted because they have not chosen a Muslim as a running mate.



In his Facebook post, A Plus criticized Ephson and mocked his prediction that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia would win the upcoming general election.



He wrote, "I heard him say Bawumia will win the general election. Your stomach looks like Polytank Rambo."



In the post sighted by GhanaWeb, A Plus continued: “At your age, you can't simply stop this mybet for nokofio. After this, he will call Kennedy Agyapong and tell him that he will win. When Hon Ken starts talking now you say he can't keep a secret. Nkwasiasɛm nkoaa na aka mo wɔ krom ha!!”



The musician's comments have generated mixed reactions on social media, with some people applauding him for speaking out against Ephson, while others have criticized him for using derogatory language.







