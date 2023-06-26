A Plus apologizes for spewing harsh comments about Yvonne Nelson but insists he spoke the truth

Entertainment of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has apologized for some derogatory comments he passed about Yvonne Nelson after the launch of her memoir 'I am no Yvonne Nelson.'



He said although his thoughts on the actress’ book were the blatant truth, he has apologized to people who were hurt by his comments.



Earlier in a series of trolls, A Plus reacted to portions of Yvonne Nelson’s book where she disclosed conducting DNA tests in the quest to unravel the identity of her real father, after the man whose surname she bears turned out not to be her father.



He labeled Yvonne Nelson’s mother promiscuous for not knowing who the actress’ father is.



A Plus, also stated that Sarkodie was right to have rejected a pregnancy from Yvonne, who exhibited similar characteristics as her mother, adding that, it was evident in the number of boyfriends the actress had.



But responding to the scathing attacks he has received so far from individuals who have described his comments as insensitive, Kwame A Plus said,



“In this life everyone must be happy. Everyone must be allowed to share their opinion on issues. Although I won’t state that what I said wasn’t true, if I said something that people didn’t like, I apologize and I am sorry. I don’t want anybody to feel pain, I don’t want anybody to be sad.



“In most cases, what is painful heals. That’s why when you go to the hospital, they administer injections to sick people. Even Yvonne Nelson stated in parts of her book that her mother, at a point said she (Yvonne) was disgracing her. Her mother said she had seen that Yvonne wanted to bring shame to her.”



Watch the video below:















EB/SARA