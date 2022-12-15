You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 15Article 1680913

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Plus, Dumelo, Lydia Forson and other celebrities who have reacted to cedi appreciation

John Dumelo, Kwame A Plus and Lydia Forson John Dumelo, Kwame A Plus and Lydia Forson

Scores of individuals, particularly celebrities, have waded into the discussion pertaining to the cedi’s rise against the dollar.

A couple of days ago, the Ghana cedi improved in value against the other major foreign currencies, including the dollar, pound and euro.

As of Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of GHC9.2954 and a selling price of GHC9.3047.

Prior to this, the dollar was selling at GHC14.00, weeks ago.

The development has seemingly shot up the level of excitement and expectations from netizens who believe that it could be a sign of relief from the country’s current economic woes.

The likes of Kwame A Plus, Lydia Forson, Prince David Osei, and others have taken to social media to register their satisfaction with the improvement in value of the local currency.

Other celebrities including DKB, also believe that the development isn’t worth celebrating if prices of goods and services are still stagnant even whiles the dollar seems to be performing well.

Read the posts below:











