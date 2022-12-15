A Plus, Dumelo, Lydia Forson and other celebrities who have reacted to cedi appreciation

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Scores of individuals, particularly celebrities, have waded into the discussion pertaining to the cedi’s rise against the dollar.



A couple of days ago, the Ghana cedi improved in value against the other major foreign currencies, including the dollar, pound and euro.



As of Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of GHC9.2954 and a selling price of GHC9.3047.



Prior to this, the dollar was selling at GHC14.00, weeks ago.



The development has seemingly shot up the level of excitement and expectations from netizens who believe that it could be a sign of relief from the country’s current economic woes.



The likes of Kwame A Plus, Lydia Forson, Prince David Osei, and others have taken to social media to register their satisfaction with the improvement in value of the local currency.



Other celebrities including DKB, also believe that the development isn’t worth celebrating if prices of goods and services are still stagnant even whiles the dollar seems to be performing well.



It seems the CEDI is doing well after that nosedive wheew.



I really hope it stays or appreciates even more! — miss forson (@lydiaforson) December 13, 2022

I just checked the Forex. $1=10gh changing and buying is 11.5gh . It seems the cedi is gaining some good strength. Pls let it continue this way. But sadly it can’t affect the prices of goods just yet. The old stock was bought at $1=16 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) December 13, 2022

Hallelujah the Cedi is appreciating remarkably. 9.56ghc to a 1$.. No more demonstrations ???????? remember I gave an ultimatum for December!! The economy is gradually getting back on track!! Now we need to see the effect in our daily lives, goods and services.. God bless ????????❤️ — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) December 14, 2022

A reducing exchange rate with no correlating reduction on food prices and fuel prices is useless. https://t.co/gU4UH2Io7m — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) December 14, 2022

