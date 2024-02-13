A.N.N.A releases highly-anticipated 'MAGIC EP'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: GNA

A.N.N.A, the talented Afro-Fusion and Afro-Soul artist, has recently released her highly-anticipated EP titled 'MAGIC EP'. With a diverse musical background and captivating vocal prowess, A.N.N.A. has quickly become a standout artist across the globe.



Originally hailing from Ghana, A.N.N.A. moved to the Netherlands at the young age of four. However, she has always maintained a deep connection with her African roots, spending significant time on both continents over the past decade. This unique blend of cultural influences is evident in her music, creating a refreshing and vibrant sound.



A.N.N.A.'s musical journey began at the tender age of 14 in the Netherlands. Her debut single, "Don't You Even Try," was a collaboration with her girl band, Natural Impact, and instantly made waves in the music scene. The song not only showcased her powerful vocals but also solidified her position as a force to be reckoned with.



But A.N.N.A.'s talent extends far beyond singing and songwriting. She possesses a wide range of skills and experience in the creative industry, including film, television, advertising, and social media. A.N.N.A. has worked as a vocal coach and backing vocalist for esteemed artists such as Jeanette Biedermann in Europe, honing her craft and gaining invaluable experience in the world of tours.



What sets A.N.N.A apart from her peers is her electrifying live performances. With her background in tour life, she knows how to captivate audiences with her soulful voice, dynamic stage presence, and infectious energy. Whether performing her songs or supporting other artists, A.N.N.A is a captivating performer who leaves a lasting impression on her audience.



With her latest EP, 'MAGIC', International artist A.N.N.A once again proves her versatility as an artist. The EP showcases her ability to seamlessly blend different genres, creating a unique sound that truly reflects her multicultural background. Each song on the EP is a testament to A.N.N.A.'s creativity, powerful storytelling, and undeniable talent.



As A.N.N.A continues to make waves across Europe, America and Africa, it is clear that she is a rising star to watch. Her dynamic blend of Afro-Fusion and Afro-Soul, coupled with her exceptional songwriting and production skills, solidify her as a force to be reckoned with. Be prepared to be enchanted by the magic that A.N.N.A brings to the music world.







