A High Court judge slept with me three times because I needed a job – Schwarzenegger recounts

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger has recounted a period in her youthful days when she fell into the hands of an old pervert, who was then a High Court judge in Kumasi.



Recounting the ordeal, the Ghanaian socialite said the elderly man took advantage of the fact that she was desperately in search of a job and slept with her about three times.



She said the Judge whom she identified as ‘Johnny’, promised her ‘heaven on earth’ but ended up dumping her for the next victim.



“I remember when I completed SHS and was in search of a job, I met a High Court judge who said he would give me a job. The man took advantage of my situation and slept with me three times. Suddenly, his attitude toward me changed and he even stopped picking up my calls.



"Finally, I got a job at the Kumasi post office, I sold cards in a gift shop. Guess what, this same man will usually bring his girlfriend to my workplace to shop for her,” she stated in a bid to advise young ladies during a TikTok live.



Afia Schwarzenegger said her only satisfaction was that he finally died a painful death.



“In the end, he died a painful and stupid death. His testicles got enlarged. I remember an instance when he came to see me with his swollen testicles pleading for forgiveness. He told me he had offended a lot of young girls including me, and that is gradually killing him.



"I never thought a man’s testicles could grow that big. It was the first time I saw one as huge as that. Two weeks later, he died. I was traumatized, the only consolation I had was that he died a painful death,” she said.



She, however, bemoaned the practice of men taking advantage of young vulnerable girls.



“If you are taking advantage of young girls, you don’t know their future. I can’t tell you the number of times I cried, anytime I saw him. Because I was young and his wretched body wasn’t anything I wanted to remember,” she continued.







